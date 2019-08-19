BIZNOTE: Baja Taco closing Westwood Village location

The Baja Taco Westwood Village location is closing. Checking out a tip (thank you!), we inquired there today, and were told that Saturday (August 24) will be the last day. We reported back in March that MOD Pizza had filed plans with the city to open a second West Seattle location, with the site plan showing they would combine the Baja Taco space and the former Giannoni’s Pizza spot next door. We checked back with MOD today and they’re still not commenting on the plan or timeline. Baja Taco, meantime, says the Jefferson Square location (which changed ownership last year) will remain open.