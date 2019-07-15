BIZNOTES: 2 potential new tenants for Westwood Village

Documents in city files show early stage plans to fill two empty spaces at Westwood Village – one big, the other relatively small.

First the big: A site plan has just been filed showing a proposed Ross Dress For Less outlet in the former Barnes & Noble space next to Target.

Second: Another site plan shows America’s Best Contacts and Eyeglasses in the works for the space next to Ulta Beauty. The chain currently has one other store in Seattle city limits, in Ballard, but has several around the greater metro area, including Southcenter.

Site plans are filed toward the start of the process seeking permits for remodeling (etc.) and don’t yield other details, but we will be contacting both companies to try to find out more.