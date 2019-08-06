6 for your West Seattle Tuesday!

(Harbor porpoise, photographed from Alki Point by Danny McMillin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WADING POOL & SPRAYPARK: Warm and sunny, so Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) wading pool and Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) will be open 11 am-8 pm.

‘RAISING A READER’ BILINGUAL STORYTIME: Stories in Español and English, plus snacks, 4-5 pm at Southwest Youth and Family Services. Free. (4555 Delridge Way SW)

‘EARLY OUTREACH’ SITE TOUR: 7 townhouse units are planned for 2606 45th SW and the project team will be at the site at 6 pm for a site tour as part of the Early Design Outreach process.

EVENING BOOK GROUP: 6:30 pm at High Point Library. This month’s book is “The Whole World Over” by Julia Glass; next month, “To Siberia” by Per Petterson. (3411 SW Raymond)

UNPLUGGED! A MUSICAL GATHERING: Acoustic musicians and singers! It’s your night at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

OPEN MIC: The spotlight and microphone are yours starting at 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

