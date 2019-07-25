WEST SEATTLE MURALS: 1st tour sold out, 2nd one added

(Clay Eals, your tour guide – photo courtesy Atlas Obscura Society)

Next Tuesday’s tour of West Seattle’s historic murals – featured in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – is sold out, but now we’ve received word that a second one has been added, 6 pm August 21st:

With their origins tracing back to the late 1980s, the murals of West Seattle depict glimpses of long gone local history, from Elliott Bay’s once-thriving “mosquito fleet” to the “Old Mud Hole” of Lincoln Park.

Join Atlas Obscura for a fascinating, fact-filled tour of these large-scale artworks found around the Alaska Junction neighborhood of West Seattle with Clay Eals, former editor of the West Seattle Herald and former executive director of the Seattle Southwest Historical Society. You’ll get the whole story of how these murals were created by civic leaders and a team of world-class artists, discover the tricks of their trade, learn which local luminaries were depicted in various scenes, and get more inside scoop on these unique achievements. A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to the West Seattle Junction Association’s mural restoration project.