SPORTS: West Seattle Little League’s U12 All-Stars finish in district’s top two

Congratulations to the West Seattle Little League U12 All-Stars for making it to the district championship game! Barry J. White shares the report and photos:

The U12 All-Stars from the West Seattle Little League saw their run through the District 7 tournament come to an end with a tough 4-3 loss in the championship game to Rainier District Little League on S morning at Bar-S field. After dropping a game to Rainier on Tuesday and moving to the elimination bracket, manager Otis Moore‘s WSLL side stayed alive with wins against Seattle Central and a 10-3 win vs. Rainier last night to force the deciding game.

Workhorse pitcher Caden Ross went to the maximum pitch count of 85 in four innings, giving up four runs but staying away from the big inning. Ross helped his cause with a long solo home run in the fifth to cut the lead to 4-3.

A crisp double play from shortstop Joe Sherick and second basemen Jesse LaBella got the team out of a bases-loaded jam in the first.

Sherick knocked in pinch runner Dex Pudduck for the team’s first run in the top of the third.

Reece Holmes followed with a sharp RBI single to tie the score at 2-2, but Rainier quickly retook the lead with two runs in the bottom of the frame.

Jones Kasperson came on relief to pitch a shutout inning in the fifth to keep the deficit at one, but the team could not get a baserunner in their final at-bat.

The U12s were attempting back-to-back District 7 championships following last year’s memorable run to the state title. WSLL’s U11 and U10 teams both won their district tournaments this season and are currently playing in their respective state tournaments.