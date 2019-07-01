Seattle Housing Authority wants your opinion on $ priorities

Most of the Seattle Housing Authority‘s budget comes from government funding, which means it’s your money, so even if you don’t live at an SHA property or have any other direct relationship with the agency, they’re looking for your opinion on how it should be spent. SHA asked us to let you know about its 2020 Budget Survey, open to all. Its questions are wide-ranging, including this one:

Please tell us where you think SHA should focus investments in creating more affordable housing. You may select more than one option. -Focus on affordable housing for very-low-income households below 50% Area Median Income.

(Examples: 1 person household earning less than $38,750; 2 person household earning less than $44,300; 4 person household earning less than $55,350.) -Focus on affordable workforce housing for low-income households between 60% and 80% Area Median Income.

(Examples: 1 person household earning between $46,500 and $62,000; 2 person household earning between $53,160 and $70,880; 4 person household earning between $66,420 and $88,560.) -Donate funds to non-profits to provide more affordable housing with intensive services for homeless households.

The survey is linked here, in English as well as in Amharic, Chinese (traditional/Cantonese), Oromo, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Tigrinya, and Vietnamese. SHA is sending it to all of its residents and voucher holders but stresses “the general public’s input is welcome too.” It’s open for two more weeks (through July 15th).