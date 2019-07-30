Party time! Just one week away…

(SFD Ladder 11 visiting 39th SW during Night Out 2016)

Having a block (or building) party for Night Out next Tuesday (August 6th)? If you register it, you have a chance at an SFD or SPD visit. Here’s the one-week-to-go reminder from Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner:

If you are planning a Night Out event and have yet to register, there is still time. Night Out is a national crime-prevention event promoted by Seattle Police Department Crime Prevention to heighten crime prevention awareness, increase neighborhood support in anti-crime efforts, and unite our communities.

Here is the link to register, download materials and to get additional information: http://www.seattle.gov/police/community-policing/night-out.

Night Out is a great opportunity to connect with your neighbors and engage in your community. We hope you participate and we hope to visit as many of your events as we can. Hope to see you next week!

The SW Precinct currently has 212 registered parties! Let’s surpass our numbers from last year :)