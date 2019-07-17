West Seattle, Washington

NIGHT OUT: Registered your block party yet?

July 17, 2019 8:22 pm
We are now less than three weeks from Night Out 2019, a night to gather with your neighbors and celebrate community while reflecting on safety. Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner is reminding you to register your block (building) party – a requirement if you plan to close a street (non-arterials only), but appreciated even if you don’t. August 6th is the night; deadline for registration is August 4th. (And if you wouldn’t mind us stopping by to photograph your party, email us before Night Out – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thanks!)

