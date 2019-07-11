HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest Eve and July Art Walk!

Annual action shot. Farewell, motor vehicles, until Sunday night! pic.twitter.com/C14EYSC5hO — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 12, 2019



The barricades are up and the fun is on. The streets in the heart of The Junction have just closed so West Seattle Summer Fest setup can begin – along with sidewalk cafés, entertainment, and middle-of-the-street strolling between West Seattle Art Walk venues, like Click! Design That Fits (4540 California; WSB sponsor):

Brooke Westlund is at Click! until 8. Full list of Art Walk venues, with previews, is here, or just come to The Junction and start wandering. On California just south of Alaska, Bubbleman‘s performance is about to start. Updates to come!