DEVELOPMENT: 3084 Avalon Way microapartments approved

July 22, 2019 12:35 pm
(From December 2018 design packet by Cone Architecture)

From today’s city-circulated Land Use Information Bulletin, notice of final approval for the 35-microapartment (“small efficiency dwelling units”) project planned at 3084 SW Avalon Way [map]. It’s planned as a 7-story building with no offstreet parking. We’ve been tracking this project through the system since fall 2017; today’s notice opens a 2-week appeal period and explains how to file one (see the notice here; see the full decision here).

