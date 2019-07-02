CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Alki Avenue murder suspect arrested in Morgan Junction

(June 2018 WSB photo by Christopher Boffoli)

Some asked about an arrest Monday afternoon at the Morgan Junction Starbucks. Seattle Police have just announced that the person they took into custody is a suspect in last year’s murder on Alki Avenue SW near Anchor Park:

Seattle Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for the June 2nd, 2018 homicide on Alki Beach of stabbing victim Jonathan Pecina, age 28. Officers arrested the suspect in West Seattle.

Homicide detectives recently received DNA evidence from the WSP Crime Lab linking the suspect to an item left at the crime scene. This week, detectives coordinated with officers of the Southwest Precinct bicycle unit and the Southwest Precinct Anti-Crime Team in an attempt to locate and apprehend the suspect.

On Monday afternoon July 1st at about 4pm, the suspect was located by those Southwest Precinct officers at a coffee shop at California Avenue SW and Fauntleroy Way SW. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives interviewed the suspect and then booked him into King County Jail for investigation of murder. This remains an active and on-going investigation.