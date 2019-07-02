West Seattle, Washington

02 Tuesday

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Alki Avenue murder suspect arrested in Morgan Junction

July 2, 2019 11:04 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

(June 2018 WSB photo by Christopher Boffoli)

Some asked about an arrest Monday afternoon at the Morgan Junction Starbucks. Seattle Police have just announced that the person they took into custody is a suspect in last year’s murder on Alki Avenue SW near Anchor Park:

Seattle Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for the June 2nd, 2018 homicide on Alki Beach of stabbing victim Jonathan Pecina, age 28. Officers arrested the suspect in West Seattle.

Homicide detectives recently received DNA evidence from the WSP Crime Lab linking the suspect to an item left at the crime scene. This week, detectives coordinated with officers of the Southwest Precinct bicycle unit and the Southwest Precinct Anti-Crime Team in an attempt to locate and apprehend the suspect.

On Monday afternoon July 1st at about 4pm, the suspect was located by those Southwest Precinct officers at a coffee shop at California Avenue SW and Fauntleroy Way SW. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives interviewed the suspect and then booked him into King County Jail for investigation of murder. This remains an active and on-going investigation.

You’ll recall that SPD announced the DNA breakthrough back in January. More info shortly …

2 Replies to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Alki Avenue murder suspect arrested in Morgan Junction"

  • Drew July 2, 2019 (11:18 am)
    Reply

    That’s really good news… not that there’s anything good about any of it, but was literally just talking about this case with a friend and actually stopped at Anchor Park yesterday for some fresh air, to check out low tide and to find a moment of peace. Was thinking about this. Condolences to the victims family and friends.

  • Seattlite July 2, 2019 (11:32 am)
    Reply

    Great work SPD!  It makes one wonder just how many criminals are living in our communities and waiting in line at a Starbucks near you.

