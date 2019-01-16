West Seattle, Washington

VIDEO: Seattle Police report breakthrough in last year’s Luna/Anchor Park-area murder

January 16, 2019 9:44 am
(June 2018 WSB photo by Christopher Boffoli)

Seattle Police have just released a video that says they’ve made a breakthrough in last June’s murder of 22-year-old Jonathan C. Pecina near Luna/Anchor Park. Pecina was stabbed to death after what police described then, and again now, as an argument with someone else. In this new video updating the case, SPD has a direct message to the killer: “This case will never go away. We have your DNA.”

They are also still seeking more tips, via the Homicide Unit office at 206-684-5550, or their tip line at 206-233-5000.

2 Replies to "VIDEO: Seattle Police report breakthrough in last year's Luna/Anchor Park-area murder"

  • brandon54xx January 16, 2019 (10:32 am)
    Reply

    Was there a resolution to the incident of the woman off Emma Schmitz Park a few years back now?

