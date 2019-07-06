6 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Rhinoceros Auklet, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From our calendar:

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -2.9 feet as of five minutes ago, so Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are out at Lincoln and Constellation Parks until 1 pm.

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Sunny and warm, so it’s another “open” day for the pools: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open 11 am-8 pm, EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) is open noon-6:30 pm, Hiawatha (Walnut/Lander) is open noon-6:30 pm, South Park (738 S. Sullivan) is open noon-7 pm. And the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.

HIGH POINT MARKET GARDEN FARM STAND: Fourth week of this year’s weekly farm-stand sessions, selling fresh produce and flowers, all grown by nearby residents, at the mini-farm steps away from the stand. 4 pm-7 pm. (32nd SW/SW Juneau)

DEBATE WATCH PARTY: 5 pm at Arthur’s, watch the second night of the Democratic presidential candidates’ debate with the 34th District Democrats. (2311 California SW)

PRO ULTIMATE: The Seattle Cascades play Melbourne, mixed roster, 6:45 pm at West Seattle Stadium, in a benefit match. Tickets available at the gate, which opens at 6:15 pm. (4432 35th SW)

THE BILLY JOE SHOW: Rocking Parliament Tavern starting at 9 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MANY MORE OPTIONS … on our complete calendar!