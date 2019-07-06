6 for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Today’s spotlight bird is The West Seattle Turkey, photographed by Monica Zaborac last Thursday)

Half a dozen highlights for the rest of your Tuesday:

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Though it’s overcast now, sun’s expected later, so the city says they WILL be open: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open 11 am-8 pm, Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW) is open noon-6:30 pm, South Park (738 S. Sullivan) is open noon-7 pm. And the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.

BASEBALL: It’s Kids’ Day with the Highline Bears summer semi-pro team, playing the Hawai’i Rockies at 12:05 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center. (1321 SW 102nd)

SONGS INSPIRED BY OUR COMMUNITY: 1:30 pm at Delridge Library:

Write and perform a song inspired by your community. Here’s your chance to learn more about your community and how the environment has changed the world in which we live. We will present a story from someone in your neighborhood, and how the world has changed for them. Then you have the chance to hear music inspired by that story and to co-create a song yourself, with teaching artists from STYLE: Songwriting Through Youth Literature Education. For all ages.

(5423 Delridge Way SW)

‘VEGAN JUNK FOOD POP-UP’: Look for Cycle Dogs at 4-9 pm outside Best of Hands Barrelhouse – Kaya explained via email:

I’m a West Seattleite who works in a vegan food truck in Ballard. We’re usually at the Peddler Brewing Company, Wednesday thru Sunday, and the truck rarely moves far. But we recently tuned her up and I pushed for our first pop-up on a normally off day to be in West Seattle! We do classic trashy fast food burgers & creative hot dogs, with the twist that everything we serve is 100% vegan! We’ll have a special burger today that has fried mac & cheese on a Beyond Meat patty! It’d be great to get a large WS turnout and to reach our vegan friends.

(35th/Webster)

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: 7 pm at the Duwamish Longhouse, join community advocates from around West Seattle and South Park to work on issues of interest. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

OPEN MIC: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, hosted by Joey Vargas. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)