What’s up for your West Seattle Saturday

(Pigeon Guillemot, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Takeoff time! Here are highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, as this pre-holiday weekend begins:

PRIDE WEEKEND: The West Seattle Junction’s Pride flags go up this morning – you can help by meeting volunteers at Cupcake Royale (California/Alaska) at 8 am. Also, Arthur’s (2311 California SW) is donating 10 percent of sales all weekend to Camp Ten Trees, a nonprofit that works with LGBTQ youth. Anyone else with Pride Weekend events? Comment and/or email us!

GROUP RUN: 8 am, free, start your weekend with West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) and friends. (2743 California SW)

RECYCLE, REUSE, SHRED: 9 am-1 pm, the West Seattle Junction Association and partners invite you to drive up/walk up/ride up and drop off. Free! Details here, including what to, and not to, bring. (42nd SW/SW Oregon)

ALKI BEACH CLEANUP: Join Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network and friends to clean up Alki and protect wildlife! 9:30 am-noon. More info here. (2701 Alki SW)

ARTS IN NATURE FESTIVAL, DAY ONE: 11 am-9 pm, it’s day/night #1 for the 20th annual edition of the festival at Camp Long, now free. Here’s the schedule for who and what you’ll see, where and when! (5200 35th SW)

FAMILY-FUN KICKOFF FOR FREE SUMMER MEALS: Noon-3 pm at Highland Park, celebrating the start of the free summer-meals program for kids/teens:

The event will include free meals for kids and parents/guardians. Several fun activity stations will be set up in the park, including craft stations, outdoor activities such as relay races and an obstacle course, and field games such as giant Jenga and Connect Four.

(1100 SW Cloverdale)

FREE GRILLED CHEESE! Stop by Ounces noon-3 pm for yours. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

BOOKS AND BRICKS: Global Donor Appreciation and Launch Celebration, all invited, 5-7 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church. (3050 California SW)

PAUL GERARD: Singer-songwriter live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

BLUES AT KENYON HALL: 7:30 pm, “Storytelling Songwriting Blues Legend” Roy Book Binder performs at historic Kenyon Hall. (7904 35th SW)

THREE BANDS: Luna Negra, Bigfoot Accelerator, The Dust Mice – “punk rock mess fest.” 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

FIREWORKS FYI: The Bremerton Bridge Blast show is at 10:15 pm tonight. Last year it was quite audible here, so we’re including this FYI.