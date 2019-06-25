YOU CAN HELP: Pride flags in West Seattle Junction this weekend

As noted here back in April, the West Seattle Junction Association is lining the heart of The Junction with Pride flags this weekend. They’ve all been “adopted” by donors. Volunteers will be putting them up Saturday morning, taking them down Saturday night, putting them up again Sunday morning, and taking them down again. You’re welcome to help at the beginning or end of the weekend – meet Saturday morning at 8 am or Sunday at 5 pm; meet at Cupcake Royale on the northeast corner of California/Alaska.