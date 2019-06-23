West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police searching after robbery

June 23, 2019 2:29 pm
If you’re wondering about the police search in North Delridge, officers are searching after a man reported being robbed while sitting in his car. We haven’t picked up radio communication on exactly where that happened but the robber was reported to have gotten away walking southbound on 26th, and a K-9 team is searching the Delridge Playfield vicinity. The only description we’ve heard for the robber so far is black, male, 17-19 years old, 5’11”, thin build, dark hoodie.

