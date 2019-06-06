TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch

West Seattle, Washington

June 6, 2019 6:15 am
6:14 AM: Launching this early because of a fire call in the 3900 block of SW Hinds. Covering that separately. No other incidents so far.

STADIUM ZONE TODAY: Mariners wrap this home stand with a day game, 12:40 pm vs. Houston.

HIGHWAY 99 TUNNEL, LATE FRIDAY/EARLY SATURDAY: As mentioned earlier this week, the Highway 99 tunnel is scheduled to close both ways 10 pm Friday night through 8 am Saturday morning.

