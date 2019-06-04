PRIDE MONTH: Here’s what’s happening at West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA

June is Pride Month, and the West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) has activities all month. Executive director Shalimar Gonzales sent the list – along with the photo of Y staffers – and says these events are all open to the public – nonmembers and members alike:

For 175 years, the Y has played a central role in knitting together the vibrant fabric of America. We believe the Y must continue to lead the way to a brighter future by following our belief that we are stronger when our doors are open to all. We want to ensure all people- across all dimension of diversity- feel welcome and valued as part of the Y family.

At the Y, we use the month of June to celebrate and highlight our LGBTQ+ community, members, and staff. We honor those who have done the hard work for equity and have dedicated the Y to be among them. We remember the brutality and inhumanity that has been and is perpetrated against our LGBTQ+ family. And most of all we honor all those who are living life as their authentic selves and those who are on the path to that discovery.

No matter who you are, you are seen, appreciated, and celebrated at the Y.

The West Seattle YMCA has several opportunities for folks interested in showing their support. All events are free and open to all. Attend any of the Y’s Pride events and get a coupon to waive the joining fee in the month of June!:

· June 7: Family Fun Night. Stop by the Y for a fun night of bounce house, swimming, kids gym, and more! 6:30-8:00 pm. West Seattle YMCA. [3622 SW Snoqualmie]

· June 17: Eat the Rainbow: Workshop & Cooking Demo. Join our nutritionist and learn the health benefits to eating the rainbow. 6:30-8:00 pm. West Seattle YMCA.

· June 21: PRIDE WERK Out. Reclaiming traditionally gendered exercises and sweat to a playlist featuring all queer-artists and musicians. 5:00-6:00 pm West Seattle YMCA

· June 28: Show Your PRIDE by wearing rainbow colors or PRIDE gear and join hundreds of community members across the U.S. in celebration of the LGBTQ+ Movement and the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

· June 28: Trans Pride March. Join YGS staff and members as we march to support our trans community. 5pm. Meet at Cal Anderson Park.

· June 30: Seattle Pride Parade. Join YGS staff as we march in the Pride Parade! Meet at the Downtown Seattle Y at 11 am.

· June 1-July 7: Chest Binder Drive to benefit Lambert House (an LGBTQ+ youth drop-in center). Transgender and gender non-binary individuals may choose to engage in various gender-affirming practices to reduce gender dysphoria or present in a way that is more congruent with their gender identity, which may include using chest binders.