NIGHT OUT 2019: Registration open; grant $ available, too

(2018 Night Out party at North Delridge’s Dragonfly Pavilion; photo courtesy Laura)

Eight weeks from tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 6th, neighbors will gather all around West Seattle and beyond for Night Out parties. If you want to close a (non-arterial) street for yours, you need to register, and Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner sends word this morning that you can do it now by going here. You can also apply for a city grant to support your event – the Department of Neighborhoods announcement with details on that is here.