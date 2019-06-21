Imagine the West Seattle Art Walk, with a soundtrack!

You can help give the West Seattle Art Walk a soundtrack – by donating to a new crowdfunding campaign. The announcement:

FUNDING MUSIC IN THE WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION.

The West Seattle Junction Association is planning a series of 5 musical performances — dubbed The Art of Music — that will take place in the West Seattle Junction on Second Thursday Art Walk evenings in the West Seattle Junction during August, September, October, November, and December. Efforts are underway to raise funds to make it possible for scheduled musicians to be paid for sharing their musical talents.

The Art of Music performances will complement the opportunity to view art on those evenings in addition to providing entertainment for those in the Junction for dining, shopping or just to be entertained. Individuals willing to help support this project with a donation are invited to visit the crowdfunding page set up here.