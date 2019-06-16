HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Farmers’ Market 20th-anniversary party

If you haven’t been to the West Seattle Farmers’ Market yet today, look for those special markers when you go – they were presented to the 10+ vendors who’ve been part of the WSFM since it opened 20 years ago. Today’s market marks that milestone anniversary, and founder Chris Curtis rang the opening bell:

Here’s the birthday cake:

If you’re new here, you might not remember that the market used to be in the parking lot behind Key Bank/Bin 41/Pharmaca – four years ago, it moved out into the street. (One day a year – on Summer Fest Sunday – the market moves back to that spot, so look for it there on July 14th.)