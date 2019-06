A few people have asked in recent days about the status of the West Seattle Outdoor Movies series. Answer: No one came forward to take over the series, so it’s not happening this year, after 14 summers.

(P.S. In recent years other groups have presented one-time outdoor movies during the summer, so if your group/organization/etc. has one planned this year, be sure to let us know ASAP so we can add it to the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar!)