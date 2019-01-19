CASTING CALL: Organization to fill the role of new West Seattle Outdoor Movies presenter

(WSB photo, August 2018)

Usually about this time on midsummer Saturday nights, a happy crowd is well into watching the week’s free presentation at West Seattle Outdoor Movies. But you won’t see that scene – or be part of it – this year, unless a new organization is found to take over the series for what would be its 15th season.

The movies long had a home at the courtyard adjacent to Hotwire Online Coffeehouse. But a few factors ended that, including proprietor Lora Radford selling the shop (she’s now executive director at the West Seattle Junction Association, and still a big booster of/adviser for the movie series), and the crowds simply outgrowing the space. The series moved to the “festival street” outside the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) at the end of the 2016 season, then shifting to its west parking lot, but that hasn’t proven to be the right fit for either the Y or WSOM, and so a new presenting organization is being sought – providing the site, equipment, among other things.

Ideas? Interest? Contact Lora Radford for starters, lora@wsjunction.org.