West Seattle, Washington

14 Friday

68℉

FOLLOWUP: Water Taxi changes bicycle policy, limiting number and size

June 14, 2019 4:43 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   King County Water Taxi | Transportation | West Seattle news

bikeswatertaxi(Photo courtesy Paul, taken aboard the Water Taxi during 2016 Viaduct closure)

Back in December, we reported on a King County Water Taxi survey “to address bicycle capacity issues,” with questions including whether a fee should be charged to bring a bike on board. The decision on that, so far, is “no,” but the county has announced new limits on bicycle capacity per sailing, as well as a limit on bicycle size. The new policies take effect a week from Monday (on June 24th) and are explained in this update on the Water Taxi website.

Share This

No Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Water Taxi changes bicycle policy, limiting number and size"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.