Should the Water Taxi charge extra for bicycles? Survey asks that and more

(Photo courtesy Paul, taken aboard the Water Taxi during 2016 Viaduct closure)

Can’t tell how long it’s been in circulation, but a survey linked from the Water Taxi website has only three days left, and while it’s billed as a survey “to address bicycle capacity issues,” it includes questions of interest to all Water Taxi riders, not just those who bring bikes on board. One question asks whether the Water Taxi should charge extra for bicycles brought on board, and if you think so, how much. The county says the survey is open through Wednesday; you can start it here.