Should the Water Taxi charge extra for bicycles? Survey asks that and more

December 17, 2018 3:05 pm
bikeswatertaxi(Photo courtesy Paul, taken aboard the Water Taxi during 2016 Viaduct closure)

Can’t tell how long it’s been in circulation, but a survey linked from the Water Taxi website has only three days left, and while it’s billed as a survey “to address bicycle capacity issues,” it includes questions of interest to all Water Taxi riders, not just those who bring bikes on board. One question asks whether the Water Taxi should charge extra for bicycles brought on board, and if you think so, how much. The county says the survey is open through Wednesday; you can start it here.

10 Replies to "Should the Water Taxi charge extra for bicycles? Survey asks that and more"

  • Salal December 17, 2018 (3:06 pm)
    No

  • Q December 17, 2018 (3:16 pm)
    As long as they start charging extra for strollers, backpacks, people taking photos of the view, people with a bmi over 25, people who aren’t residents of king county, and people who use the shuttle to get to and from the water taxi, yeah it makes total sense to charge extra for bikes on the water taxi.Seriously, they need to start charging less for the water taxi and all other forms of mass transit and make it more expensive to drive the private automobiles that are actually causing the real problems with getting around Seattle today and into the future.

  • MacJ December 17, 2018 (3:28 pm)
    Only if they raise street parking prices around the dock. I’m tired of subsidizing car storage.

  • KBear December 17, 2018 (3:36 pm)
    No. The Water Taxi fare is high enough without adding extra fees. People should be ENCOURAGED to take alternative transportation, not punished with fees. If there’s not enough room, then boarding should be decided by place in line, not ability to pay.

  • Seavieu December 17, 2018 (3:40 pm)
    I don’t have an opinion either way, but they do charge for bicycles on Washington State Ferries.

  • Adam December 17, 2018 (3:57 pm)
    Pretty sure the whole point of the “12 million dollar a mile” bike lanes downtown is to encourage bike riding. I would like to see them get some use. No charge please. 

  • Brent December 17, 2018 (4:03 pm)
    That’s ridiculous. No way in hell would I pay that- it would be cheaper to take a cab. I’m trying to reduce my carbon footprint and you’re gonna charge me for that?

  • junctioneer December 17, 2018 (4:04 pm)
    Note that they handed out and collected hard copies these surveys out at an evening commute last week for everyone boarding the water taxi.

    • WSB December 17, 2018 (4:07 pm)
      Thanks for that, didn’t seem likely the survey would be circulated online only and for three days only, but the announcement just appeared on the WT site without that context. – TR

  • Why not December 17, 2018 (4:06 pm)
    Why not charge for air and bathrooms also

