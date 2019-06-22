Festivals, Field Day, and more for summer’s first West Seattle Saturday!

(Photographed at Lincoln Park by Susan Romanenghi)

Welcome to the first full day of summer!

FIELD DAY & MINI URBAN SURVIVAL SKILLS FAIR: 9 am-5 pm, you’re invited to visit local amateur-radio operators during Field Day – schedule’s in our calendar listing. This year, 11 am-3 pm, there’s also a Mini-Urban Survival Skills Fair. Happening in the field on the south end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16h SW)

TERMINAL 5 PROJECT OPEN HOUSE: Coffee, donuts, and info. Come to Jack Block Park 9:30 am-11:30 am to ask questions and get answers about the soon-to-start Terminal 5 project. (2130 Harbor SW)

MORGAN JUNCTION COMMUNITY FESTIVAL: 10 am-4 pm at Morgan Junction Park – entertainment – including The Bubbleman – art activities, vendors, food, the Bark of Morgan dog parade/contests … be there! The schedule and other details are in our calendar listing. We’re a co-sponsor and will be there to cover it as it happens. (6413 California SW)

GRAND REOPENING: Right across the street from the festival, 10 am-6 pm, first day in the new storefront for Thunder Road Guitars and The Bass Shop (WSB sponsors), as previewed here. (6400 California SW)

COOKBOOK/MOVING SALE: 10 am-2 pm, West Seattle cookbook author is “lightening her cookbook library” before a big move. Some kitchen/pantry items too. Location & more here.

MORE THAN TREES: Special event at the Duwamish Longhouse, in partnership with Seattle Parks, teaches you about native-tree ID. Full details here. 11 am. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: First day of the season, as previewed here. 11 am-8 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

(Fledgling crow in Delridge, photographed by Chuck)

LGBTQ/RAINBOW STORY TIME: Special all-ages story time for Pride Month at the High Point Library, 11:30 am-12:30 pm. (3411 SW Raymond)

CHINESE GARDEN KITE FESTIVAL: 2-6 pm at the Seattle Chinese Garden on the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. Bring your own kite or buy one there. Free admission for kids up to 12; suggested donation $3 teens, $5 adults. (6000 16th SW)

SUMMER BARBECUE PARTY: 2-6 pm at Canna Culture, with a DJ, and with Girls Gone BBQ selling food. Games start at 2:30 pm. 21+. (5435 California SW)

SUMMER KICKOFF MUSIC: 6 pm-9 pm at Drunky Two Shoes in White Center, but a lot of West Seattle energy on this:

No cover. All ages. (9655 16th SW)

ART MARKET: 6-10 pm at Tin Dog Brewing in South Park. (309 S. Cloverdale)

AT C & P COFFEE: 7 pm, Mike Spine and Barbara Luna perform at the coffeehouse. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: 9 pm, The Jesus Chords, Will Rainier & The Pines – “Americana, roots and cool w/some down home solid West Seattle folk.” $7 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

THERE’S MORE! Just see our complete calendar.