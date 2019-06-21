BIZNOTE: See inside new home of Thunder Road Guitars and The Bass Shop, opening Saturday

(WSB photos)

The crew at Thunder Road Guitars and The Bass Shop (WSB sponsors) were all smiles this morning as they entered the home stretch of a grueling week. Since the close of business last Saturday, they’ve moved into their new Morgan Junction space at 6400 California SW, and at 10 am tomorrow, it’ll be time to open!

So what’s different? “It’s going to be tight for a while,” acknowledges TRG proprietor Frank Gross, who has moved the shop twice now (its original location was south of Admiral) and has bought this building, planning to occupy it in its entirety in about a year. But they still offer guitar repair and guitar lessons, along with a merchandise, and out back, this shop has something the previous Junction location did not have:

Yes, that’s a dedicated parking lot, for TRG/TBS and The Wash Dog – enter from the alley off Fauntleroy. Back inside, Frank says, the ex-restaurant space didn’t have much of the old kitchen equipment left; they tore off the old floor covering and stained the concrete, giving everything else a “spit-shine.” The guitars are the stars:

Frank says they’re happy to be part of the Morgan Junction “transformation,” including other new businesses like just-opened Youngstown Coffee Company and soon-to-open Paper Boat Booksellers. You can check it out for yourself 10 am-6 pm Tuesdays-Saturdays; tomorrow they’ll be opening just as the Morgan Junction Community Festival gets going across the street, so that’s a bonus reason to visit.