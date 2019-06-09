CONGRATULATIONS! New West Seattle Eagle Scouts Nicholas Gjording and Jackson Carney

West Seattle has two new Eagle Scouts. Above are Nicholas Gjording and Jackson Carney of Troop 282, whose Court of Honor was held tonight at Camp Long. That’s also the site of Jackson’s Eagle Scout project, restoration of the park’s Wildlife Garden, as shown here last December. He’s a West Seattle High School junior; Nicholas is graduating from Garfield HS and headed for the UW – his Eagle Scout project was at a Scout camp in South King County. Tonight’s ceremony included troop history, with the invocation given by the troop’s first Eagle Scout, Rev. Dr. Ron Rice of West Side Presbyterian Church:

Guest speakers included another former West Seattle Eagle Scout you might recognize, King County Executive Dow Constantine, who had words of congratulations for Jackson and Nicholas as well as memories of his Scouting years:

And they heard from Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden, also a West Seattleite.

Later this year, Troop 282 marks its 70th anniversary!