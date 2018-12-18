READER REPORT: Eagle Scout and friends restore Camp Long’s Wildlife Garden

That’s the “before” photo … and here’s the “after”:

Don’t recognize the site? It’s the Wildlife Garden at Camp Long. This reader report explains what happened:

The Wildlife Garden at Camp Long was restored to its former glory as part of an Eagle Scout project completed last weekend. Despite the dismal weather conditions, over 30 volunteers pitched in to clear weeds and brush, reconstruct pathways, lay bark and gravel, build two planter boxes and plant new foliage.

Jackson Carney of West Seattle Boy Scout Troop 282, who organized and led the project, would like to thank West Seattle Nursery, Talarico’s, West Seattle Thriftway, John Demyanovich Construction, and West Seattle Fence Company, who supported this endeavor.