Almost time to Loop the ‘Lupe!

As featured in today’s highlight list, packet pickup/semi-last-minute registration for Saturday’s Loop the ‘Lupe continues until 7 at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) – that’s where we photographed Veronica and Brian. But even if you can’t get there before then and you’re not already registered, it’s still not too late – you can sign up before the event tomorrow, starting at 10 am at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle), which is just east of the Walmesley Center, whose social-outreach work the event supports. Saturday’s schedule:

11:00 AM – Loop The ‘Lupe! Obstacle Course Challenge 11:45 AM – 5K Family Fun Run/Walk 12:15 PM – Senior Saunter 1:00 PM – Youth Dash

The events are explained here. “All-day afterparty,” too! Community co-sponsors include us (WSB is this year’s Loop the ‘Lupe media sponsor) – see you there!