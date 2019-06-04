4 ways to Loop the ‘Lupe, plus 16 more options for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Bald Eagles, photographed by David Hutchinson)

Long list of highlights for your Saturday:

TAI CHI AT THE BEACH: 9 am at Alki, with Caylen Storm. Free; donations always welcome. (2701 Alki SW)

TREE WALK: 9:30 am in Fauntleroy’s Endolyne neighborhood – details here. Meet at the fish-ladder overlook across and upslope from the ferry terminal. (SW Director & upper Fauntleroy Way)

LOOP THE ‘LUPE: Last-minute registration at 10 am, and then the Loop the ‘Lupe events start at 11 am at Walt Hundley Playfield:

11:00 AM – Loop The ‘Lupe! Obstacle Course Challenge 11:45 AM – 5K Family Fun Run/Walk 12:15 PM – Senior Saunter 1:00 PM – Youth Dash

Plus an “all-day afterparty”! More info here. (34th/Myrtle)

FIRE DAY: Not in West Seattle but your local firefighters would love to see you there! 10 am-2 pm at MOHAI, lots to see and learn: “There will be tours of fire apparatus, story time with firefighters, search and rescue demonstrations by fire dog Kersee, fire prevention activities and firefighter challenges for youth.” Free. (860 Terry Ave. N.)

KNIT IN PUBLIC DAY: Multiple events at Seattle Yarn, starting at 11 am. Also noon-2 pm knitting at nearby C & P Coffee Company and, weather permitting, a 3 pm walk to Morgan Junction Park. (5633 California SW)

TWO ‘JUNGLE BOOK’ PERFORMANCES: Lafayette Elementary‘s school production concludes its run with noon and 6:30 pm performances at West Seattle High School. Admission info’s in our listing. (3000 California SW)

COLMAN POOL: Another preseason weekend begins – noon-7 pm; here’s the session schedule. (8603 Fauntleroy Way SW)

GEORGETOWN CARNIVAL: Not in West Seattle but not far away, and some of your West Seattle neighbors are part of it. Noon-10 pm – info’s all here. (Airport Way S. and vicinity)

COMMUNITY SALMON RELEASE: 1-3 pm at the big bridge over the creek in Fauntleroy Park, you’re invited to come set fry free the same way hundreds of local students did throughout May! First-come, first-served, and no charge. This story includes a map. (3951 SW Barton)

LOW-LOW TIDE: One more low-low tide – -1.5 feet at 3:27 pm today. Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists are out again at Constellation and Lincoln Parks – today, 2-4 pm.

YOUTH PRIDE SKATE: 5:30-9:30 pm at Southgate Roller Rink, part of White Center Pride.

Celebrate White Center Pride and bring the whole family to our Youth Pride Skate fundraiser for Lambert House brought to you by Southgate Roller Rink, Girl Scout Troop #44284, and Southside Revolution Coed Jr. Roller Derby! Hosted by DJ McLovin!

$10 at the door includes skate rental. (9646 17th SW)

E. PRUITT: 6-string bassist performs 7-9 pm music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

HIGHLINE BEARS: 7:10 pm home game vs. FCA Baseball Club, at Mel Olson Stadium in Steve Cox Memorial Park. Ticket info here. (1321 SW 102nd)

STACY JONES BAND: 8 pm at Drunky Two Shoes BBQ in White Center. (9655 16th SW)

JOE T. COOK BLUES BAND: 8 pm at Poggie Tavern. 21+. (4717 California SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm doors, 9 pm music: Siggie The Vintage Man, Tripp Rezac and The Foolish Pride, and The Bad Blood Band. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AFRO-LATIN JAZZ AND FUNK: That’s what’s on the bill at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm, with The New Triumph and Daniel Rappaport Trio. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

LOOK FURTHER INTO THE FUTURE … via our complete calendar. And if you have something for it – email the info!