SATURDAY: How to celebrate Worldwide Knit in Public Day in West Seattle

June 7, 2019 2:50 pm
We mentioned this last weekend when visiting Seattle Yarn to see the local knitters who made it into the semifinals of a big competition: Tomorrow (Saturday, June 8th) is Worldwide Knit in Public Day. The shop has some festivities planned, co-proprietor Destiny Itano tells us:

We will have Knit In Public Bingo cards that anyone can pick up and take with them – they can be returned later to be entered in a drawing
We will have an excursion to C&P Coffee from noon-2 pm. We and C&P have a special available to folks who join us at both businesses.

Weather permitting, one of our regulars is going to lead a walk-and-knit trek to Morgan Junction Park, probably around 3.

You’re invited to take part in any or all of the above. Seattle Yarn is at 5633 California SW.

