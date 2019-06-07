SATURDAY: How to celebrate Worldwide Knit in Public Day in West Seattle

We mentioned this last weekend when visiting Seattle Yarn to see the local knitters who made it into the semifinals of a big competition: Tomorrow (Saturday, June 8th) is Worldwide Knit in Public Day. The shop has some festivities planned, co-proprietor Destiny Itano tells us:

We will have Knit In Public Bingo cards that anyone can pick up and take with them – they can be returned later to be entered in a drawing

.

We will have an excursion to C&P Coffee from noon-2 pm. We and C&P have a special available to folks who join us at both businesses. Weather permitting, one of our regulars is going to lead a walk-and-knit trek to Morgan Junction Park, probably around 3.

You’re invited to take part in any or all of the above. Seattle Yarn is at 5633 California SW.