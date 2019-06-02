2 days to West Seattle Art Walk!

Two days – well, nights – until the June West Seattle Art Walk, with a warm Thursday night expected. You can make your plan now! The venues on the map – food/drink specials as well as art – are only the start:

Also on Thursday, you’re invited to HomeStreet Bank (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor), where you can get in the mood for the West Seattle Garden Tour (June 23rd) by enjoying the art created for this year’s contest – plus, we’re told, “some additional works.” You are welcome to stop by the bank (which has plenty of parking) 5-7:15 pm Thursday, and help HomeStreet support the Garden Tour.

Another stop of interest: It’s the last Art Walk at Wallflower Custom Framing (4735 42nd SW), which is closing soon. Wallflower will feature a retrospective by Jessica Creager. A closing sale is under way, too.

For other highlights, here’s a roundup on the Art Walk website.