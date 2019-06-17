17 options for your West Seattle Saturday!

(River Otter, photographed by Robin Sinner, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

It’s a huge Saturday! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and preview coverage:

KIDS’ FISHING POND: ~250 trout are in a temporary pond at Seacrest, awaiting kids/youth trying their hand at catching them, 8 am-11 am:

We photographed the fish after they were trucked in on Friday afternoon. The West Seattle Sportsmen’s Club presents the fishing pond every year and provides all the gear, free, first come first served while the fish last. (1660 Harbor Avenue SW)

DISASTER DRILL: 9 am-noon, two of West Seattle’s volunteer-staffed Emergency Communication Hubs will be “activated” as part of a citywide drill. You’re welcome to stop by and watch, learn, maybe even get drafted into role-playing. One hub is on the baseball field at Hiawatha (2700 California SW), the other is at Morgan Junction ParK (6383 California SW).

EMERALD WATER ANGLERS FLY FEST: Me-Kwa-Mooks gets taken over by a celebration of fly fishing, 9 am-3 pm, from gear to demos to camp cooking. Presented by Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor). Here’s a schedule with the highlights. (4503 Beach Drive SW)

DELRIDGE TRIANGLE: 9 am, be at Highland Park Improvement Club to help plan the future of the Delridge/Barton “triangle,” as previewed here. (1116 SW Holden)

‘WALK NATIVE LAND’: Celebrate National Trails Day by joining the West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails group on a walk with Ken Workman of the Duwamish Tribe. 10 am. Details in our preview. Meet at trailhead near the Seattle Chinese Garden, located on South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) north side. (6000 16th SW)

ORCA ACTION MONTH KAYAK TOUR: You might not see an orca but you’re guaranteed to learn about them! Special Saturday 10 am tours this month with Alki Kayak Tours – info here. (1660 Harbor SW)

GATOR GREEN FEST: The Gatewood Elementary PTA invites everyone to join the school celebration of sustainability and the environment – special activities and more on the playground, 11 am-2 pm. (4320 SW Myrtle)

HABIT BURGER FREEBIES: 11:30 am-1:30 pm and 5-7 pm are the first soft-open sessions for the new burger joint – as previewed here, up to 200 freebies for each session. (3501 SW Avalon Way)

COLMAN POOL: Another pre-season weekend at the city-owned outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park, noon-7 pm – see the session schedule here. (8603 Fauntleroy Way SW)

HONK! FEST WEST IN WHITE CENTER: 1-6 pm, the free street-band festival goes wild on four informal stages. 16th SW will be closed between Roxbury and 98th. Map here; band schedule here.

WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL ALL-CLASS REUNION: 4-7 pm at WSHS – note the format is different this year. See that explanation, plus the schedule, here. (3000 California SW)

FLY TYING WITH KATE WATSON: 6 pm at Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor), follow up the Fly Fest with Kate, tying traditional summer steelhead flies. Check here for tickets. (4502 42nd SW)

THE ’80S ARE BACK: Tickets still available for this party raising money for the Sanislo Elementary PTA. 6 pm at South Seattle College’s Brockey Center. (6000 16th SW)

HIGHLINE BEARS OPENING NIGHT: Festivities at 6:45 pm, game starts at 7:10 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park as the summer collegiate baseball team the Highline Bears (WSB sponsor) play the Laces. Get your tickets here. (1310 SW 102nd)

CHRISTY McWILSON: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

UNOFFICIAL WSHS REUNION AFTER-PARTY: 7:30 pm at Whisky West. Tim Turner‘s last year hosting. Details here. 21+. (6451 California SW)

PSYCH ROCK/SHOEGAZE: Trio of bands at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm: Black Night Crash, Head Band, Floored Faces. $7. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

EVEN MORE … for tonight/tomorrow/beyond, all on our complete calendar.