FOLLOWUP: Here’s the rest of the Habit Burger West Seattle opening-week plan, including freebies as well as fundraisers

(WSB photo, last week)

Exactly one year after we first reported that The Habit Burger Grill would take over the ex-KFC at 3501 SW Avalon Way, the full grand-opening plan has just been announced. Last week we had word that it would be open by June 2, as the West Seattle Food Bank announced it would benefit from sales during part of that day; now, a news release reveals the rest of the plan:

Free Burger Day – Saturday, June 1, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 – 7 p.m.

Get a pre-opening sneak peek of the newest location and enjoy a free 100 percent fresh ground beef, chargrilled burger that is made-to-order, plus French fries and a regular beverage. Offer is limited to the first 200 people. Fundraising Event with West Seattle High School’s Varsity Volleyball Team – Sunday, June 2, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The West Seattle High School’s varsity volleyball team, coached by Abby West, is made up of a variety of high school students, ranging all grades. Money raised during their Habit Burger Grill fundraising event will be used for equipment and uniforms for the team to utilize during the upcoming season. Fundraising Event with West Seattle Food Bank – Sunday, June 2, 5 – 7 p.m.

The West Seattle Food Bank is committed to providing food security and community connections to its neighbors in need. It envisions a strong and connected community in which all people have access to safe and nutritious food and the essential necessities of living. Free Habit Day – Monday, June 3, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The first 200 guests in line will receive a delicious chargrilled meal from one of our preset menus.

During the fundraiser events, the specified beneficiary gets 100 percent of the sale proceeds. Next Wednesday, June 5th, is the official grand-opening date. Also from the news release: