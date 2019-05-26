DELRIDGE TRIANGLE: Redesign concepts ready to be revealed



(Image from community grant application)

The next step in a redesigned future for the Delridge Triangle – at Delridge/Barton – is next Saturday (June 1st). Here’s the invite from Friends of the Delridge Triangle:

Save the Date! June 1st: Delridge Triangle Community Review of Redesign Concepts

The landscape architects have been busy and we’re ready to present the redesign concepts for the Delridge Triangle!

You’re invited to attend the upcoming community to review the four design ideas.

We need your input!

Fun activities to explore and share your vision for the Triangle.

Be counted! Have your voice heard by both SDOT and Seattle Parks.

Learn about the next steps that will make the Delridge Triangle “A Place For Our Community To Play”.

All are welcome!

When: Saturday, June 1st, 9 am-11 am

Where: Highland Park Improvement Club, 1116 SW Holden.

Doors open at 8:45 am. Plenty of parking in the area. Snacks will be provided.

Makers will guide the review as the project landscape architects.