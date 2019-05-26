NEXT SATURDAY: ‘Walk Native Land’ in West Seattle

Midway through this three-day weekend, here’s something coming up next weekend that you might want to plan ahead to be part of: The monthly West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails guided hike on June 1st offers the chance to “Walk Native Land” with someone who knows all about it. The announcement:

Celebrate National Trails Day in our West Duwamish Greenbelt!

“Walk Native Land” with Ken Workman, a descendant of Chief Seattle and a member of the Duwamish Tribe. Ken will talk about his personal experience growing up in the greenbelt and his tribe’s use of the land and nearby Duwamish River.

The hike begins at 10 a.m. near the Seattle Chinese Garden at South Seattle College. We’ll walk down Puget Ridge to the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center and return. This hike is on unimproved trail with aspirations to be a connector between ridge and river, about two miles round-trip with 200 feet of elevation gain coming back. Wear good shoes or boots and be prepared for small obstacles like logs, brush, and walking near the edge of West Marginal Way.

South Seattle College is at 6000 16th Ave. SW (bus route 125). Enter at the north entrance and we will meet near the first building on your left. Parking is on 16th Ave. SW or at the arboretum and garden center at the college.

This walk is sponsored by West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails. Please join us for greenbelt walks scheduled on the first Saturday of each month until October!