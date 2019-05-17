WEST SEATTLE TURKEY: Settled in?

Almost three weeks after we started getting reports of sightings, the West Seattle Turkey seems to have settled into the east Admiral vicinity. The latest photos and report are from Rose De Dan of Wild Reiki and Shamanic Healing, who sent this on Thursday morning:

It appears that the turkey has made our neighborhood its home.

Every day I put nuts out for my crow friend Rogue and the squirrels. Both often come calling at my front door, and the squirrels will be really pushy and start banging on the window if they don’t get service. I jokingly refer to my house as the Wild Rose Café.

This morning I opened my front door to find the turkey standing right there, looking in, and asking for breakfast. Apparently he had heard the rumors. I’m not kidding, I have photos, and video!

He preferred the bird seed I put out, drank out of the birdbath, and then wandered on down the street where he had a bit of an interaction with two neighbor cats. It was an interesting dance. They were more curious than anything else.

Right now he is back, and warning off the squirrels from HIS pile of food. He puffs up to look really intimidating and has a go at them.

It appears that I may have been adopted by the turkey, and honestly, I am no longer sure he is wild, but he is welcome to stay. He is clucking right outside my front door at the moment.