WEST SEATTLE TURKEY: School sightings

At our West Seattle Bee Festival booth on Saturday, the bird we have uncreatively nicknamed “The West Seattle Turkey” was Topic A with those who stopped by to say hi. So we’re sharing news of three sightings today. Above is a photo sent by Lily this afternoon when the turkey turned up in the 3200 block of Walnut SW, just a bit south of West Seattle High School, where Zoe caught this quick clip:

Zoe reports, “The turkey that has been roaming around was behind the woodshop at West Seattle High School this morning. A fun addition to 4th period. And it was still in the area this afternoon – this photo’s from Ray:

Ray saw it this afternoon on the northeast side of the WSHS campus. As Rose reported last week, the turkey seems to have settled in the general east Admiral area. Sightings began in southwest West Seattle three weeks ago. No one’s come forward to say they’re missing a turkey; we’ve checked with the Seattle Animal Shelter and they’re mystified too.