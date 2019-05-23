West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle scene: Seattle Storm visit @ Highland Park Elementary

(WSB photos)

Chellie LaFayette‘s 3rd, 4th, and 5th-grade PE students at Highland Park Elementary had an extra-special lesson this morning, with guests visiting from the reigning WNBA champs, the Seattle Storm, including center Mercedes Russell!

Russell and members of the coaching staff took the students through drills and were then scheduled for some Q&A.

The visit was part of a Storm partnership with Kaiser Permanente.

P.S. The team opens its season at 12:30 pm Saturday, hosting the Phoenix Mercury at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

  • ACG May 23, 2019 (1:01 pm)
    That’s awesome!!!!

