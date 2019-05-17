UPDATE: ‘Scenes of violence’ response at Southwest Athletic Complex, gunfire to the north

8:30 PM: Seattle Fire has a “scenes of violence” headed to the Southwest Athletic Complex vicinity for a report of an injured teenager. More details to come.

8:34 PM: While police have confirmed there was gunfire, apparently the teenager was unhurt. … Officers have mentioned another possibly related gunfire scene elsewhere.

8:44 PM: Police at the stadium tell us a person in the stands watching the track meet that’s just ended/ending was grazed by a “stray bullet” – possibly related to the other gunfire scene, which is reported to be somewhere on Holden (we’re headed that way next).

8:49 PM: We’re just arriving at the other gunfire scene and as a commenter says, that’s actually 24th/Kenyon. No injuries reported.

8:54 PM: Photos added. Those markers show where police found casings at the 24th/Kenyon scene.