West Seattle, Washington

18 Saturday

57℉

UPDATE: ‘Scenes of violence’ response at Southwest Athletic Complex, gunfire to the north

May 17, 2019 8:30 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police | Westwood

8:30 PM: Seattle Fire has a “scenes of violence” headed to the Southwest Athletic Complex vicinity for a report of an injured teenager. More details to come.

8:34 PM: While police have confirmed there was gunfire, apparently the teenager was unhurt. … Officers have mentioned another possibly related gunfire scene elsewhere.

8:44 PM: Police at the stadium tell us a person in the stands watching the track meet that’s just ended/ending was grazed by a “stray bullet” – possibly related to the other gunfire scene, which is reported to be somewhere on Holden (we’re headed that way next).

8:49 PM: We’re just arriving at the other gunfire scene and as a commenter says, that’s actually 24th/Kenyon. No injuries reported.

8:54 PM: Photos added. Those markers show where police found casings at the 24th/Kenyon scene.

Share This

1 Reply to "UPDATE: 'Scenes of violence' response at Southwest Athletic Complex, gunfire to the north"

  • Magpie May 17, 2019 (8:43 pm)
    Reply

    Gunfire over by 24th and Kenyon, police are still on the scene. Happened about 20 minutes ago.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.