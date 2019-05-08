HAPPENING NOW: Explorer West Middle School students out to ‘Change the World’ today

We took and tweeted that photo from across the California/Admiral intersection before we realized it was part of an event already on our coverage slate for today – Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor) students’ Community Service Day, including eighth-graders out raising awareness as part of their “Change the World Project” work. We subsequently found these two groups in The Junction:

Other groups are/have been at Alki Beach and the Fauntleroy ferry dock. While the “Change the World Project” is a uniquely 8th-grade endeavor at EWMS, students in other grades are working on community service, social-studies teacher Tim Owens tells us – 6th-graders removing invasive plants at Seola Park, 7th-graders with various activities at Camp Long.