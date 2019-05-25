COUNTDOWN: Morgan Junction Community Festival 2019 coming up!

In our continuing series of summer event reminders, today we want to be sure your calendar is set for June 22nd – just four weeks away – when the 2019 edition of the Morgan Junction Community Festival takes over Morgan Junction Park and vicinity, just north of the Fauntleroy/California intersection. The 10 am-4 pm festival presented by the Morgan Community Association includes performances – including the ever-popular Bubbleman – art, kids’ activities, vendors, and the Bark of Morgan pet parade/competition, all free thanks in large part to community sponsors (which include WSB again this year). More info as the festival gets closer!