COUNTDOWN: Highline Bears’ season opener on Saturday

That downtown baseball team breaking your heart? The Highline Bears are ready to win you over.

The summer collegiate-baseball team has 24 home games at Mel Olson Stadium in nearby Steve Cox Memorial Park this season, starting Saturday night, and they’re hoping to open the season with their first-ever sellout. From the team’s announcement:

The Bears aren’t just your normal baseball game; they make sure that every person who enters the ballpark has a night they will never forget. From the music over the PA system, between-inning contests, give-aways, games, and races, the Bears take a baseball game and turn it into a circus. The first batter of the Bears season will actually be a fan (18 or older) who is chosen at random through a raffle before the game. The Bears will have a fan batter of the night two times a month during non- league games. Don’t forget to save your appetite for the ballpark as the Bears concession stand provides some of the best value you’ll find at a baseball game. With affordable prices, the concession stand offers all beef 1⁄4 lb hot dogs, Seattle Dogs, Ivar’s Clam Chowder, loaded baked potatoes, pulled-pork sandwiches, loaded nachos, and even a pulled-pork sundae. The Highline Bears are giving-a-way magnet schedules to the first 250 fans through the gates just like the Mariners do. The unofficial Mayor of White Center will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch and Shorewood Elementary choir will be singing the national anthem.

Adult tickets are $8 or $5, youth/seniors $5, kids 8 and under free with a paying adult. You can get yours in advance of your trip to the ballpark (1321 SW 102nd) for Saturday’s 7:10 pm game vs. the Laces – the highest ticket price at $8 for adults, youth and seniors are $5 and kids 8 and under are always free with a paying adult. Just go here!