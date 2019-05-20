COUNTDOWN: 2 months until Float Dodger 5K returns!

(WSB file photo from Float Dodger 5K)
Wondering about upcoming run/walk events now that the 2019 West Seattle 5K (WSB coverage here) is over? We are exactly two months away from the return of the Float Dodger 5K, on the West Seattle Grand Parade route right before the parade July 20th! West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) presents the Float Dodger 5K and put it on hiatus last year, but this year it’s back, with proceeds benefiting the West Seattle Helpline. Discount registration is available now online, or fee-free at WSR (2743 California SW). The Float Dodger 5K is accompanied by prizes, a post-race beer garden, and even a costume contest!
