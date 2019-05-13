CONGRATULATIONS! 3 awards for ‘Seattle Now & Then: The Historic Hundred’

Congratulations to the team behind “Seattle Now & Then: The Historic Hundred,” which has won three awards! The 244-page coffee-table book published last year by Documentary Media is the creation o writer and photographer Paul Dorpat and Jean Sherrard, with West Seattle’s Clay Eals as editor and introduction writer. The awards:

— The Independent Book Publishers Association Ben Franklin Awards, Silver for Regional Books (note the commemorative sticker on the cover in the photo above!)

— The Independent Publisher Book Awards (IPPYs), Bronze for West Pacific / Best Regional Non-Fiction

— The Association for King County Historical Organizations (AKCHO) Virginia Marie Folkins Award

Details are here, including video of one award presentation. And if you happen to be joining the Rotary Club for West Seattle tomorrow morning (8 am at the Alki Masonic Center in The Junction), you can congratulate Eals in person; he’ll be making the 32nd presentation about “Historic Hundred.”