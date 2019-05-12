COMMUNITY GIVING: West Seattle volunteers helped Stamp Out Hunger

Saturday’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive was a team effort – along with letter carriers picking up bags of donated food, and postal customers, who donated it, community volunteers helped out too! The photo and report are from Deb Barker:

Deb is at left in the photo with two other West Seattle residents, Linda Nageotte, CEO of Food Lifeline, and Nancy Kohn. She reports:

We joined six other volunteers unloading food donations from Westwood Mail Carrier trucks. Per the Food Lifeline Truck Driver, the food collected by the Westwood Mail Carriers filled 21 totes. He estimated that the totes were 1,200 pounds each. So that means that 25,200 pounds of food were donated by West Seattle residents in the 98106, 98126, 98136 and 98146 zip codes served by the Westwood Mail Carriers. A big thank you to the Westwood Mail Carriers and to the West Seattle residents who so generously donated to Stamp Out Hunger.

Deb was there in her capacity as president of Local 887 of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees; two other IATSE locals were scheduled to contribute volunteers at the Westwood post office. Donations from 98116 went through the West Seattle Junction post office, where we found this group:

No word yet on a Junction collection estimate. Stamp Out Hunger is a nationwide donation drive led by the National Association of Letter Carriers, usually netting tens of millions of pounds of donated food!