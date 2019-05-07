BIZNOTE: Biscuit Bitch coming to White Center

When Chef Case Justham announced the closure of Brass Knuckle Bistro (9602 16th SW) – as reported on our partner site White Center Now – he added, “We’ve got a great buyer taking over, an iconic local spot that will be a perfect fit for the neighborhood, that I’m sure everyone will be extremely excited about.”

Post-closure, a handwritten note on the door named that “iconic local spot” as Biscuit Bitch, a sassy spot for breakfast/brunch, with three downtown locations – Pike Place, Pioneer Square, and Belltown. We’ve finally confirmed the White Center expansion plan, after reaching BB by phone today. No estimate yet for when they’ll open, we were told, but they’ve taken over the space. Never been to Biscuit Bitch? Here’s the menu.