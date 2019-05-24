AVALON/35TH PROJECT: Here’s what’s happening next, plus ‘almost finished with first large zone’

Just in from SDOT, the weekly Avalon/35th project update, including this map:

The best news is actually at the end of the update SDOT sent, regarding progress, so we’re featuring it first:

We are almost finished with our first large zone. We are working as efficiently as possible and are wrapping up work in Zone B (SW Yancy to SW Genesee streets) faster than anticipated. We intend to begin work throughout Zone A (SW Spokane to SW Andover streets) as early as June 3.

Some work has already begun there, as you probably know. That starts off the full update:

Crews began work on curb ramps and base repairs on the west side of SW Avalon Way from SW Manning St to SW Charlestown St (Zone A) on Monday, May 20. During construction, we will maintain access to SW Orleans St. SW Manning St will be closed through the next few weeks. Local access will be maintained to the alley. Businesses are open. Follow signs for Avalon Business District parking off SW Avalon Way.

That’s at the north end of Avalon, under the bridge, while the east side of Avalon is temporarily off-limits. Earlier this week, Luna Park Café proprietor John Bennett sent photos of those signs, including a bit of humor:

Now back to the SDOT update:

The west side of SW Genesee St at SW Avalon Way is closed through Wednesday, May 29. This will allow crews to conduct utility work and pavement reconstruction. Similar to the previous closure on the east side of the intersection, crews will need to work across multiple lanes of traffic in the intersection for a few weeks. We will continue to maintain one lane in each direction on SW Avalon Way. Crews began trenching and laying the new water main on the east side of 35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St (Zone E). We will maintain one lane of traffic in each direction on 35th Ave SW between Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Alaska St through approximately November 2019. Crews anticipate paving the west side of SW Avalon Way between SW Yancy St and SW Genesee St (Zone B) on Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 29. Advance notice will be provided for driveway impacts.

If you’re a new arrival or just tuning in, this is all part of one big project that will result in full repaving of Avalon, plus rebuilding/repaving/water-main replacement on 3 blocks of 35th south of Avalon, and repaving of one block of SW Alaska west of 35th.